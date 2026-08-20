/India produces waste equal to 37,000 elephants every day: What does this garbage go and what happens to it?

New Delhi: India is generating an enormous amount of solid waste every day. According to government data, the country’s cities produce between 1.62 lakh and 1.85 lakh tonnes of waste daily. The sheer volume shows the scale of the challenge in collecting, processing and safely disposing of waste generated across urban India.
As India’s waste burden continues to rise, the Supreme Court has ordered district authorities to take stricter action against large waste generators that fail to comply with disposal rules. On August 18, a bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria directed district collectors across the country to identify all bulk waste generators (BWGs) within six weeks and ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
The top court said every district collector must formally inform BWGs about their responsibilities, including segregating, storing and handing over the waste generated on their premises.
If an institution fails to comply, its water and electricity connections can be disconnected on the collector’s orders. The services can be restored only after the institution submits a certificate confirming compliance with the waste management rules.
The new rules, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, define a BWG based on the size of its premises, water consumption and daily waste generation. An establishment qualifies if it has a floor area of 20,000 square metres or more, consumes more than 40,000 litres of water a day or generates at least 100 kg of waste daily.
The category covers government departments, local bodies, public sector companies, commercial establishments and residential societies. BWGs are required to collect, process and transport the waste generated on their premises. The government estimates that they account for around 30% of India's total waste.
The scale of India's waste generation is difficult to visualise. A PIB release issued on January 31 said Indian cities were generating around 1.62 lakh tonnes of solid waste every day.
However, the data cited by the Centre from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that India generated 1,85,195 tonnes of waste every day in 2023-24. Of this, 1,79,479 tonnes was collected.
Around 1,14,110 tonnes of the collected waste was processed, while 39,629 tonnes was sent to landfill sites. That leaves 31,456 tonnes of the daily waste generation unaccounted for in the data.
An Asian elephant weighs around five tonnes on average. At 1,85,195 tonnes a day, India's waste generation is therefore equivalent to the weight of roughly 37,000 elephants every day. Even using the lower estimate of 1.62 lakh tonnes, the equivalent is around 32,400 elephants.
The challenge is not limited to the waste generated every day. India also has millions of tonnes of old waste sitting in dump sites across its cities.
According to the January 31 PIB release, around 2,479 dump sites across the country had at least 1,000 tonnes of legacy waste each. These sites collectively held around 25 crore metric tonnes of waste spread over nearly 15,000 acres.
Work is underway at 1,428 dump sites. More than 62% of the legacy waste has been processed, with around 8.6 crore metric tonnes still present at these sites. In 2025, 459 dump sites across 438 cities in 26 states were completely cleared and around 1.83 crore metric tonnes of accumulated waste was removed.
The government’s approach involves clearing existing dump sites while setting up more waste-processing facilities to prevent new ones from developing.
Waste collection has considerably improved over the past decade. A PIB release following the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 review meeting in May said door-to-door waste collection had reached 97% of urban wards. Cities are also increasingly using two-bin, four-bin and six-bin systems to improve segregation at source.
Waste processing has seen a major increase as well. Government data show that only 16% of waste was scientifically processed in 2014. By May 2026, the number rose to 81%.
The government also said 65% of the 26 crore metric tonnes of waste accumulated at 2,482 dump sites had been processed. It freed around 9,000 acres of land.
However, the challenge is expected to become more serious as India’s urban population and consumption continue to rise. Annual waste generation is estimated to reach 16.5 crore tonnes by 2030 and could rise to 43.6 crore tonnes by 2050.
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