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India produces waste equal to 37,000 elephants every day: What does this garbage go and what happens to it?

India’s waste challenge goes beyond daily collection to millions of tonnes of old garbage at dump sites. New waste rules now put large waste generators under tighter accountability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
India produces waste equal to 37,000 elephants every day: What does this garbage go and what happens to it?
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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