India Protests Bangladesh Violence: VHP, Hindu Groups Demonstrate In Delhi Seeking Justice For Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh Protests: Amid protests over the situation of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, several Hindu organisations staged demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man who was recently killed in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district following alleged blasphemy accusations.

Meanwhile, Inqilab Moncho, the platform associated with student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, warned that it would launch a movement to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led government if justice is not ensured in the case.

According to ANI, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several other Hindu organisations gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission to protest incidents of violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country. Protesters demanded justice for Dipu Chandra Das, raised slogans, and accused Bangladeshi authorities of failing to protect minority communities.

Bangladesh Calls Protests ‘Unjustified’

Reacting to the demonstrations, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and termed the protests outside its diplomatic mission in New Delhi as “unjustified.” In an official statement shared by news agency ANI, the Bangladesh government said miscreants were allowed to carry out activities close to the High Commission, creating panic among staff members inside the premises.

The statement also claimed that the High Commission was not given prior information about the organised protest. However, Bangladesh acknowledged India’s assurance regarding the safety and security of all Bangladeshi diplomatic establishments in the country.

“The miscreants were allowed to carry out their activities right outside the perimeters of the High Commission... The High Commission was not given advance information about this organised event. We have, however, noted the commitment of the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of all Bangladesh diplomatic posts in India,” a Bangladesh government release shared by news agency ANI read.

Protests in Other Indian Cities

Apart from Delhi, members of the VHP and other Hindu organisations also staged protests in Kothapet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Protesters condemned attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government to take firm action.

VHP Demands Government Action

VHP national spokesperson Shashidhar alleged that atrocities were being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. He called on the Indian government to ensure the protection of Hindus and warned of further action if concerns were not addressed. He also raised concerns over illegal immigration, urging state authorities to act.

“…If the state government doesn't take any action, then VHP will announce an action,” Shashidhar, the VHP’s national spokesperson, said.