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The 1991 pact put to the test: Why India summoned Pakistan's envoy and what the 1991 pact says

India summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires to lodge a strong protest after a Pakistani warship collided with an Indian vessel in the Arabian Sea in violation of the 1991 bilateral pact.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
The 1991 pact put to the test: Why India summoned Pakistan's envoy and what the 1991 pact says
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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The 1991 pact put to the test: Why India summoned Pakistan's envoy and what the 1991 pact says
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