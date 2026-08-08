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India pushes for 6th-gen fighter jet programme, initiates talks to join France-led future combat air system (FCAS)

Sixth-generation fighter programmes are generally expected to go beyond conventional stealth and speed, with greater emphasis on networked warfare, unmanned systems, advanced sensors. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 05:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
India pushes for 6th-gen fighter jet programme, initiates talks to join France-led future combat air system (FCAS)
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