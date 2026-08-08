/India pushes for 6th-gen fighter jet programme, initiates talks to join France-led future combat air system (FCAS)

India has initiated talks to join the France-led future combat air system (FCAS) for developing sixth-generation fighter aircraft. Looking beyond its planned indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the government has signalled a broader push to keep the Indian Air Force ahead of rapidly evolving air warfare technologies.
The Ministry of Defence has told a parliamentary panel that it has initiated “concerted” efforts to co-join the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a sixth-generation fighter programme spearheaded by France.
The development was highlighted in a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which has asked the government to prepare a clear roadmap and tentative timeline for the development and acquisition of sixth-generation aircraft.
The move is significant because India is already pursuing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter programme.
The parliamentary committee noted that the AMCA design has been developed and discussions on its production are underway. However, it also stressed that the rapid evolution of air warfare makes technological advancement a top priority for the IAF.
“The Ministry of Defence has initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the 6th Generation Fighter Aircraft Development Programme viz. Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French Government”: Ministry of Defence to Standing Committee on Defence on the issue… pic.twitter.com/8tYx9ngLlt— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
The committee was informed that two major international groupings are working on sixth-generation combat aircraft. One involves the UK, Italy and Japan, while the other is centred on France and Germany. India, according to the report, is looking to join one of these international efforts rather than wait until its own indigenous programmes mature before entering the sixth-generation arena.
The French option has already attracted attention in New Delhi. The programme was originally launched by France, Germany and Spain with the broader objective of developing sovereign European defence capabilities.
For India, the discussions also build on a defence relationship with France that has expanded well beyond fighter procurement. New Delhi and Paris are already working towards cooperation on the development of a 120-kN-class fighter engine for the AMCA, with the engine programme intended to strengthen India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities.
The possible FCAS engagement, however, should not be seen as a replacement for AMCA. Rather, the two efforts represent different stages of India’s long-term fighter strategy.
AMCA is aimed at giving India an indigenous fifth-generation combat aircraft, while participation in a sixth-generation programme could provide a pathway towards technologies and capabilities that are expected to define the next era of air combat.
Sixth-generation fighter programmes are generally expected to go beyond conventional stealth and speed, with greater emphasis on networked warfare, unmanned systems, advanced sensors, artificial intelligence and the ability of manned aircraft to operate alongside autonomous platforms.
The parliamentary committee has now asked the Defence Ministry to provide a detailed status report on the sixth-generation effort, including any roadmap and tentative acquisition timeline. It has also sought an update on the development and production plans for AMCA.
For India, therefore, the message is increasingly clear: the race is no longer only about building the next fighter jet. It is about ensuring that the country has a place in the technology ecosystem that will define air power for decades to come.
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