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India questions OIC's role after Kashmir remarks at UN Security Council

Speaking at the UN Security Council's Open Debate on "Strengthening the Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes" on Thursday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, made the remarks in response to Pakistan once again raising the Kashmir issue during the discussion.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
India questions OIC's role after Kashmir remarks at UN Security Council
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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