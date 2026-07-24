India has questioned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) role in commenting on the Kashmir issue, saying cross-regional groups with no direct connection to international peace and security should not involve themselves in such disputes.
Speaking at the UN Security Council's Open Debate on "Strengthening the Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes" on Thursday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, made the remarks in response to Pakistan once again raising the Kashmir issue during the discussion.
"Cross-regional groups that are neither bound by geography nor common issues, with no direct linkage to international peace and security, may not get involved in disputes and conflicts," Harish said.
He added, "Such groupings lack domain expertise and regional knowledge that are critical to resolution of disputes."
Although Harish did not name the OIC, his comments were widely seen as directed at the 57-member organisation, which has repeatedly issued statements on Jammu and Kashmir, most recently through its General Secretariat in October last year.
Harish said established regional and sub-regional organisations could play a constructive role in resolving disputes and complement the work of the United Nations. However, he maintained that cross-regional organisations did not have the same mandate or expertise.
The remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, described the "Kashmir dispute" as "the core issue bedevilling peace and stability in South Asia" during the Security Council debate.
The OIC, which spans four continents and primarily focuses on promoting cooperation among Muslim-majority countries, has consistently expressed support for Pakistan's position on Kashmir.
In its October statement, the OIC General Secretariat referred to resolutions adopted by the organisation's Islamic Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers, saying it "reiterates its full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination."
The organisation also called for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.
India has long maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and has consistently rejected third-party involvement in the matter.
The principal UN Security Council resolution adopted in 1948 had called on Pakistan to withdraw its troops and nationals from the territories under its control in Jammu and Kashmir before any further political process could take place. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistan has never fulfilled those obligations and has continued to support cross-border terrorism.
(With IANS inputs)
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