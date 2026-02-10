Operation Sindoor 2.0: With 114 new Rafales, India set to turn Pakistani air defenses into sitting ducks

The Indian government is getting ready to approve one of the largest defense purchases in history. This move could raise alarms in China and Pakistan. As French President Emmanuel Macron prepares for his state visit to India later this month, sources suggested that an important update on the 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program is close.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs, is set to meet on February 12. They are expected to give the crucial Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for buying 114 Rafale fighter jets.

A strategic push: 114 jets at Rs 3.25 lakh crore

The proposal has already received approval from the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), led by the Defence Secretary. The upcoming DAC meeting is the last step before the official global tender process starts.

Key highlights of the proposed deal:

- Quantity: 114 Rafale fighter jets.

- Estimated Cost: About ₹3.25 Lakh Crore ($39 Billion).

- "Make in India" Component: Under the proposed terms, 18 aircraft will be bought in "fly-away" condition from France, while the remaining 96 units will be made in India through a strategic partnership.

Strengthening the IAF: The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently has 29-30 fighter squadrons. This is well below the 42 squadrons needed to deal with a two-front war.

Why Rafale? The China-Pakistan factor

With changing regional tensions, the IAF needs a "force multiplier" capable of long-range precision attacks and advanced electronic warfare. The Rafale, already serving in the IAF, has shown its strength in high-altitude Himalayan areas. This large order aims to quickly modernize the fleet, replacing old Soviet-era aircraft and giving India a significant advantage over its neighbors.

The road to the runway: How the deal moves forward

A deal of this size goes through a thorough, multi-step process to guarantee transparency and strategic goals:

1. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN): The DAC gives the initial "go-ahead." This is expected on February 12.

2. Request for Proposal (RFP): The Ministry of Defence sends a formal tender to the vendor (Dassault Aviation) detailing technical and financial needs.

3. Technical & Commercial Evaluation: Bids are examined for technology transfer and "Make in India" commitments.

4. Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC): This phase often takes the longest time, as discussions center on the final price, maintenance packages, and enhancements specific to India.

5. CCS Approval: The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by the Prime Minister, grants final financial approval.

6. Contract Signing: This is the formal act that legally binds the two nations.

Strengthening the Indo-French alliance

The timing of this DAC meeting is strategic. President Macron's visit highlights a growing defense partnership between New Delhi and Paris. While the final contract may still take months or even years, the DAC’s approval will show India’s commitment to dominating the skies and establishing itself as a major aerospace hub.

