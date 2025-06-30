India Ramps Up Efforts On Agni Missile Bunker-Buster Warhead For Deep Underground Targets

New Delhi: India is accelerating its efforts to develop a powerful bunker-buster variant of the Agni missile system, aimed at targeting deeply buried enemy infrastructure, high-value command centres, and fortified military facilities, according to sources familiar with the project.

This strategic move, long in planning, has gained fresh momentum following recent reports highlighting the effectiveness of U.S. strikes on Iran’s deeply entrenched nuclear sites. These strikes showcased the ability of advanced munitions to destroy heavily protected underground facilities.

Unlike the U.S. bunker-buster bombs, such as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which are air-dropped using B-2 stealth bombers, India’s approach will rely on a missile-based delivery system. The warhead will be integrated into a modified Agni missile, a choice that enhances operational flexibility and significantly reduces delivery costs, IANS has learnt.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is reportedly working on an advanced version of the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), traditionally known for its nuclear capabilities and a range of over 5,000 km. The new variant, however, will be conventionally armed and capable of delivering a massive 7,500 kg warhead designed specifically to penetrate hardened underground targets.

The high-impact missile is expected to pierce through 80 to 100 metres of reinforced concrete and earth before detonation, making it ideal for neutralising enemy command-and-control bunkers, missile launch facilities, and other critical infrastructure buried deep underground.

According to IANS, the sources said two variants of the new missile system are under development. One is intended for airburst detonation against above-ground targets like runways, air bases, and armoured formations. The second variant will feature a deep-penetration warhead designed to mimic the role of advanced U.S. bunker-buster bombs.

Due to the heavier payload, the range of the new missiles is expected to be reduced to around 2,500 kilometres, still well within the operational requirements for regional strategic objectives.

The modified Agni missiles will also boast hypersonic speeds, expected to reach between Mach 8 and Mach 20, making them significantly more difficult to intercept and dramatically improving their strike efficiency and survivability in contested environments.

The development is seen as part of India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its conventional strategic strike capabilities, with DRDO reportedly prioritising these technologies amid evolving regional threats and the growing need for credible deterrence against hardened military targets.