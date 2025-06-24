Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921176https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-readies-for-big-action-against-terrorism-emergency-purchase-of-weapons-worth-rs-2000-crore-approved-2921176.html
NewsIndia
MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

India Readies For Big Action Against Terrorism; Emergency Purchase Of Weapons Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Approved

Announced on June 24, 2025, these contracts—amounting to ₹1,981.99 crore—were signed under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism to rapidly equip the Army with advanced, mission-critical technology and equipment.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Readies For Big Action Against Terrorism; Emergency Purchase Of Weapons Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Approved File Photo

New Delhi: In a decisive move to enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness against terrorism, the Ministry of Defence has finalized emergency procurement contracts totaling nearly ₹2,000 crore. Announced on June 24, 2025, these contracts—amounting to ₹1,981.99 crore—were signed under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism to rapidly equip the Army with advanced, mission-critical technology and equipment.

Swift Action for Enhanced Security

The Ministry executed these contracts through fast-track procedures, prioritizing acquisitions that deliver enhanced situational awareness, reliability, mobility, and protection for troops involved in counter-terrorism (CT) operations. The process was completed with compressed timelines to ensure the Army’s immediate capability augmentation.

Key Equipment Procured

The procurement covers a wide range of modern equipment, including:

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS)

Low Level Lightweights Radars (LLLR)

Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) – Launchers and Missiles

Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs)

Various munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems

Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs)

Ballistic Helmets

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – Heavy and Medium

Night Sights for Rifles

Bridging Capability Gaps

According to the Ministry, these procurements are a testament to its commitment to modernizing the Indian Army with the latest technology. The EP route has proven to be a critical enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and strengthening the operational effectiveness of forces deployed in challenging CT environments.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK