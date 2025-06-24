India Readies For Big Action Against Terrorism; Emergency Purchase Of Weapons Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Approved
New Delhi: In a decisive move to enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness against terrorism, the Ministry of Defence has finalized emergency procurement contracts totaling nearly ₹2,000 crore. Announced on June 24, 2025, these contracts—amounting to ₹1,981.99 crore—were signed under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism to rapidly equip the Army with advanced, mission-critical technology and equipment.
Swift Action for Enhanced Security
The Ministry executed these contracts through fast-track procedures, prioritizing acquisitions that deliver enhanced situational awareness, reliability, mobility, and protection for troops involved in counter-terrorism (CT) operations. The process was completed with compressed timelines to ensure the Army’s immediate capability augmentation.
Key Equipment Procured
The procurement covers a wide range of modern equipment, including:
Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS)
Low Level Lightweights Radars (LLLR)
Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) – Launchers and Missiles
Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs)
Various munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems
Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs)
Ballistic Helmets
Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) – Heavy and Medium
Night Sights for Rifles
Bridging Capability Gaps
According to the Ministry, these procurements are a testament to its commitment to modernizing the Indian Army with the latest technology. The EP route has proven to be a critical enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and strengthening the operational effectiveness of forces deployed in challenging CT environments.
