India readies plan for delimitation exercise in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Report

Delimitation Exercise: When the Union Government scrapped Article 370 on 5 August 2019, it made the Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory and also reserved 24 seats in the Kashmir assembly for the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. A delimitation commission redrew constituency boundaries in J&K increasing UT's seat from 83 to 90. This takes the total to 114 with 24 reserved seats for PoK. Now, in a move that reinforces New Delhi’s long-held position that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains part of India, the Delimitation Bill, 2026 introduces a forward-looking clause.

It empowers the Election Commission of India to redraw constituencies in the territories that are under Pakistan’s control, once they return to India. The 24 seats earmarked for PoJK remain vacant and are not counted toward the House’s effective strength.

Alongside this, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — one of three legislations slated for introduction, along with the Delimitation Bill and a Constitutional Amendment Bill — hands the Delimitation Commission the authority to determine the revised size of the Assembly. However, it sets a floor, making it clear that the total strength cannot drop below 114 seats, including those reserved for PoJK, reproted the Economic Times.

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Significantly, the proposed law reverses an earlier provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which had excluded PoJK areas while carving out territorial constituencies.

The new framework opens the door to factoring in those regions in future exercises, should the situation on the ground change. The Bill also touches upon representation within the Assembly. It proposes an amendment to Section 15 of the Reorganisation Act to increase the number of women members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor from two to three. This change, however, will come into effect only after the next round of delimitation is completed.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the amendments seek to bring laws governing Union Territories—including the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Delhi government law of 1991, and the J&K Reorganisation Act—into line with a revised constitutional framework. This framework allows Parliament to determine which census will serve as the basis for population figures, seat allocation, and constituency readjustment, all to be carried out by a Delimitation Commission.

The proposed changes also align with the broader push to integrate women’s reservation into the evolving electoral structure.