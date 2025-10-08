India's Wall Of Steel: You may have seen visuals of drones invading Indian airspace during Operation Sindoor and were swiftly neutralised by the Indian Air Defence Systems. India was well prepared and did not let Pakistan succeed in their misadventure. Now, Indian Armed Forces are preparing to make airspace even more safer on the lines of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'. India is set to bolster its short-range air defence capabilities with the emergency purchase of advanced AK-630 close-in weapon systems — a move aimed at countering the growing threat of hostile drones, rockets, and mortars along the border.

According to reports, the acquisition will be made through a tender floated by Armament and Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL). The AK-630, a naval-origin system adapted for land use, is known for creating a formidable “wall of steel” in the sky — capable of unleashing an astonishing 3,000 rounds per minute. With an effective range of 4 to 6 kilometres, the gun provides a last line of defence against fast-approaching aerial targets.

Lessons From Operation Sindoor

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision follows Operation Sindoor, during which Pakistani drones attempted to infiltrate Indian airspace to deliver arms and explosives to terror networks. Security agencies intercepted multiple drones along the Jammu and Punjab sectors, exposing critical gaps in India’s low-altitude air defence network. According to reports, the AK-630 systems will be deployed in sensitive border zones and key military installations vulnerable to drone incursions.

Power Behind The Gun

Developed by the Soviet Union and used globally across naval platforms, the AK-630 system features a six-barrel 30 mm Gatling gun driven by an electric motor. It can track and destroy multiple targets simultaneously, firing shells that form a dense barrier — the so-called “wall of steel” — ensuring that enemy drones, rockets, or missiles have virtually no chance of breaching the defence perimeter.

The system’s radar-guided tracking and high rate of fire make it particularly effective against swarm drone attacks — a rising concern following Pakistan’s increasing use of unmanned aerial systems for surveillance and payload delivery.

'A Wall No Drone Can Cross'

According to reports, the AK-630 can be described as “a game-changer for low-altitude air defence,” as its speed and density of fire make it a unique deterrent against modern drone warfare. With the AK-630s, India is essentially building a wall of steel in the sky — one that no hostile drone or rocket can cross.

Emergency Procurement

Officials said the current procurement is being executed under an emergency purchase provision, allowing faster acquisition to meet immediate operational requirements. AWEIL’s tender prioritizes domestic production and integration with existing command-and-control networks, in line with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

The emergency induction process ensures delivery within months, rather than the multi-year cycles seen in traditional defence contracts.

Broader Defence Modernization Push

The AK-630 purchase aligns with India’s broader modernization drive that includes upgrading air defence networks, deploying indigenous radar systems, and integrating anti-drone measures across all three services. The Indian Army and Air Force have already tested indigenous anti-drone systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Navy continues to rely on AK-630 variants aboard frontline warships.

Defence experts see this move as a critical step in closing gaps exposed by recent drone incursions and ensuring India’s readiness against evolving aerial threats.