India records 10,273 new Covid-19 cases, 243 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 10,273 new Covid-19 cases, 243 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,13,724, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (February 27, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,11,472.

India reports 10,273 fresh #COVID19 cases, 20,439 recoveries, and 243 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 1,11,472 (0.26%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.00%

Total recoveries: 4,22,90,921

Death toll: 5,13,724 Total vaccination: 1,77,44,08,129 pic.twitter.com/Qtyuy9lm72 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

A decrease of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 20,439 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,22,90,921.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​177.44 crore. As many as 10,22,204 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 434 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.94 million and vaccinations to over 10.47 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,929,832 and 948,200, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India (42,905,844 infections and 513,481 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,749,552 infections and 649,184 deaths).

Live TV