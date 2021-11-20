हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 10,302 new COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 10,302 new COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths and 11,787 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Saturday. 

India records 10,302 new COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 10,302 new COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,44,99,925 and the total death toll to 4,65,349, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (November 20, 2021). 

The country also recorded 11,787 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,09,708. A decrease of 1,752 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. 

The active cases now comprise 0.36 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 percent, the Health Ministry said.

Additionally, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days, and the weekly positivity rate was 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.

Meanwhile, over 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deaths
