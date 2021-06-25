हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,01,34,445, of which, 3,93,310 have succumbed to the virus, while 6,12,868 are active cases.

India records 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours, reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (June 25, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,01,34,445, of which, 3,93,310 have succumbed to the virus, while 6,12,868 are active cases.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 39,95,68,448 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 25, 2021. Of these, 17,35,781 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Thursday claimed that its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant. Pfizer's medical director in Israel Alon Rappaport cited data to confirm findings of the vaccine efficacy to be nearly 90 percent.

"The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19," Rappaport was quoted as saying to local broadcaster Army Radio by Reuters.

Additionally,  the AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday had said that the spread of the new Delta plus variant in India could be controlled through proper COVID-19 protocol, lockdown and vaccinations.

“It is difficult to say that the Delta plus variant is creating any problems in India. But we cannot let our guard down, we need to keep a close look at any surge that is registered. We have to be vigilant to avoid the third wave and follow COVID protocols. We need to aggressively test and track, get more people vaccinated," AIIMS Director said.

