COVID-19

India records 13,405 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload drops below 2 lakh

The active cases currently comprise 0.42% of the total infections and stand at 1,81,075.

India records 13,405 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload drops below 2 lakh
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India recorded 13,405 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours and the country's active caseload has now dropped below 2 lakh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

The active cases currently comprise 0.42% of the total infections and stand at 1,81,075, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's death toll has climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also increased to 4,21,58,510 after 34,226 new recoveries were recorded between Monday and Tuesday morning.

