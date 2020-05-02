India records 2,293 coronavirus cases in highest single-day spike, COVID-19 tally reaches 37,336

New Delhi: With 2293 new cases of coronavirus infection and 71 fatalities, India recorded the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 37336 including 26167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and total 1218 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
According to the figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2293 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.
Out of the total number, 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra still remains the worst affected state and the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths.
The positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 11,506, including 1,879 discharged cases. After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of COVID-19 cases (4,721). The state has reported 236 deaths, while 735 people have been discharged.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|403
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|471
|98
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|88
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3738
|1167
|61
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4721
|735
|236
|11
|Haryana
|360
|227
|4
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|30
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|639
|247
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|589
|251
|22
|16
|Kerala
|497
|392
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|524
|145
|19
|Maharashtra
|11506
|1879
|485
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|149
|55
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|480
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2666
|1116
|62
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2526
|1312
|28
|28
|Telengana
|1039
|441
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|58
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2328
|654
|42
|32
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|37336*
|9951
|1218
|*179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
In order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (May 1) extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. As per the latest notification, the third phase of lockdown will be enforced until May 17.
The Home Ministry made the announcement as lockdown 2.0 was coming to end on May 3.
The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued fresh guidelines, under which, all the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the MHA, will be prohibited.
For the past few days, Prime Minister Modi has been continuously holding meetings on this issue. After talking to the Chief Ministers on April 27, and then deliberating with senior ministers and taking the opinion of experts, he decided to extend the lockdown.
Notably, 733 districts in the country have been divided into Red, Orange, and Green Zones after witnessing the rising cases of coronavirus. Of these, 130 districts are in the Red Zone, 284 districts are in the Orange Zone, while 319 districts are in the Green Zone.
Green Zone are those districts where no case has come in the last 21 days.
Red Zone is where cases are constantly coming up. Red Zones are determined by how many active cases are in those areas, how many cases are doubling in how many days, how much testing is happening, and what is the feedback.
The areas that are neither in the Green Zone nor in the Red Zone are placed in the Orange Zone.