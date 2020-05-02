India records 2,293 coronavirus cases in highest single-day spike, COVID-19 tally reaches 37,336

New Delhi: With 2293 new cases of coronavirus infection and 71 fatalities, India recorded the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 37336 including 26167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and total 1218 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

According to the figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2293 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day surge in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

Out of the total number, 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra still remains the worst affected state and the number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark with at least 485 deaths.

The positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 11,506, including 1,879 discharged cases. After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of COVID-19 cases (4,721). The state has reported 236 deaths, while 735 people have been discharged.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 471 98 3 6 Chandigarh 88 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 8 Delhi 3738 1167 61 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4721 735 236 11 Haryana 360 227 4 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 30 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 639 247 8 14 Jharkhand 111 20 3 15 Karnataka 589 251 22 16 Kerala 497 392 4 17 Ladakh 22 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2719 524 145 19 Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 149 55 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 480 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2666 1116 62 27 Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 28 Telengana 1039 441 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 58 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2328 654 42 32 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 37336* 9951 1218 *179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

In order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (May 1) extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. As per the latest notification, the third phase of lockdown will be enforced until May 17.

The Home Ministry made the announcement as lockdown 2.0 was coming to end on May 3.

The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Union Home Ministry issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued fresh guidelines, under which, all the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the MHA, will be prohibited.

For the past few days, Prime Minister Modi has been continuously holding meetings on this issue. After talking to the Chief Ministers on April 27, and then deliberating with senior ministers and taking the opinion of experts, he decided to extend the lockdown.

Notably, 733 districts in the country have been divided into Red, Orange, and Green Zones after witnessing the rising cases of coronavirus. Of these, 130 districts are in the Red Zone, 284 districts are in the Orange Zone, while 319 districts are in the Green Zone.

Green Zone are those districts where no case has come in the last 21 days.

Red Zone is where cases are constantly coming up. Red Zones are determined by how many active cases are in those areas, how many cases are doubling in how many days, how much testing is happening, and what is the feedback.

The areas that are neither in the Green Zone nor in the Red Zone are placed in the Orange Zone.