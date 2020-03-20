India records 236 positive cases for coronavirus till Friday evening

A total of 236 people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday evening in India, confirmed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 15,404 samples from 14,514 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by 6 PM. Till now, India has witnessed a total of four deaths.

Pitching for "social distancing", PM Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge. This experience will serve the nation well, he has said.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes," the prime minister said.