India records 31.5 per cent below-normal rainfall in January, warm temperatures: IMD

India recorded 31.5 per cent below-normal rainfall in January, even as temperatures across the country remained above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Speaking at a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Jenamani said rainfall during the month remained deficient over Northwest India, East and Northeast India, and Central India, while South Peninsular India received near-normal rainfall, registering 10.9 per cent above the long-period average.

The deficit was particularly acute across large parts of East and Northeast India and Central India.

“Northwest India recorded 12.1 per cent less rainfall, while East and Northeast India saw a massive 86.2 per cent shortfall. Central India also witnessed a decline, with rainfall plunging 79.4 per cent below normal,” Jenamani said.

Jenamani also indicated that January 2026 temperatures were warmer than normal across several regions, continuing the recent trend of rising winter temperatures.

At the all-India level, the mean temperature stood at 18.31 degrees Celsius, which was 0.28 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature averaged 24.77 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 11.86 degrees Celsius, both higher than the long-term average.

In Northwest India, the mean temperature during January was 12.41 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while East and Northeast India recorded a mean temperature of 17.24 degrees Celsius, nearly one degree above normal. Central India recorded a mean temperature of 20.44 degrees Celsius, and South Peninsular India recorded 24.20 degrees Celsius, both higher than their respective normals, according to IMD data.