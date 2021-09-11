India records 33,376 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, about 4% lower than yesterday

New Delhi: India recorded 33,376 new COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,32,08,330 and total death toll to 4,42,317, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (September 11, 2021).

The country also recorded 32,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,23,74,497 and the active caseload now stands at 3,91,516. The recovery rate is 97.49 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 2.26 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 78 days.

Additionally, an increase of 870 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

A marginal slowdown was observed in Kerala on Friday, as the state logged 25,010 new COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths in 24 hours, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the death toll to 22,303.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 54,01,96,989 samples have been tested up to September 10, 2021 for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,135 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday announced that a new COVID-19 vaccine tracker is being developed in India which would contain vaccination-related information. During a regular press briefing on efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the Centre revealed that this new COVID-19 vaccine tracker would provide week-by-week data and update on vaccine doses administered.

