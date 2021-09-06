India records 38,948 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 38,948 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,30,27,621 and total death toll to 4,40,752, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (September 6, 2021).

The country also recorded 43,903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,21,81,995 and the active caseload now stands at 4,04,874. The recovery rate is 97.44 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 2.58 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 73 days.

Out of the 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths reported in the country, on Monday, Kerala remained the highest contributor and recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths.

