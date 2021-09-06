हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 38,948 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths in 24 hours

The country also recorded 43,903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,21,81,995 and the active caseload now stands at 4,04,874. 

India records 38,948 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths in 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 38,948 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,30,27,621 and total death toll to 4,40,752, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (September 6, 2021). 

The country also recorded 43,903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,21,81,995 and the active caseload now stands at 4,04,874. The recovery rate is 97.44 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 2.58 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 73 days.

Out of the 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths reported in the country, on Monday, Kerala remained the highest contributor and recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in india
Next
Story

NEET PG 2021: NBE to release admit card today at nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link, steps to check

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Pakistan conducts drone attack in Panjshir