India records 44,111 new COVID-19 infections, active caseload drops below 5 lakh after nearly 100 days

New Delhi: India recorded 44,111 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday (July 3, 2021) morning.

With this, the active caseload in the country has dropped below five lakh after nearly 100 days and currently stands at 4,95,533.

India also witnessed 738 new coronavirus-related deaths and 57,477 recoveries. So far, the country has reported a total of 4,01,050 fatalities and 2,96,05,779 discharges.

Now, the national weekly positivity rate is at 2.50%, while the daily positivity rate and recovery Rate are at 2.35% and 97.06% respectively.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the increased number of COVID-19 cases being reported by these states. These teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic.

The two-member high-level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert.

"The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc, and COVID-19 Vaccination progress, " the Health Ministry said in an official statement.

The Central teams will also assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments.

Meanwhile, over 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India to date. This is to be noted that Health Ministry on Friday had approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19.

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the COVID vaccination. The decision has been communicated to all the States/ UTs to implement it under the ongoing National COVID Vaccination Program.

