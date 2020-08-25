India records 60,975 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total tally at 31,67,324

New Delhi: With 60,975 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hour the total tally in surged to 31 lakh mark. As per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare data the total coronavirus cases in India stands at 31,67,324.
The total cases includes 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated. 848 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in India to 58,390.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|777
|87
|2092
|129
|35
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89516
|226
|268828
|8741
|3368
|86
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|880
|81
|2427
|130
|5
|4
|Assam
|19277
|321
|73090
|2190
|252
|10
|5
|Bihar
|21392
|1719
|101292
|2967
|514
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1352
|37
|1646
|154
|37
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8424
|634
|13424
|493
|206
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|393
|13
|1786
|33
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11626
|152
|146588
|1200
|4313
|13
|10
|Goa
|3081
|302
|10909
|437
|148
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14552
|35
|70231
|1019
|2908
|13
|12
|Haryana
|9442
|481
|45405
|583
|613
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1488
|23
|3584
|123
|29
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7246
|48
|25205
|373
|624
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|9805
|69
|20870
|1241
|330
|18
|16
|Karnataka
|81230
|2337
|197625
|8061
|4810
|127
|17
|Kerala
|20387
|7
|38883
|1238
|234
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|790
|25
|1517
|26
|23
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11944
|434
|41231
|841
|1246
|17
|20
|Maharashtra
|168443
|3416
|502490
|14219
|22465
|212
|21
|Manipur
|1626
|18
|3714
|98
|22
|22
|Meghalaya
|1179
|46
|789
|13
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|492
|33
|461
|2
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1309
|74
|2396
|102
|9
|25
|Odisha
|24135
|420
|56925
|2519
|419
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3753
|47
|6942
|285
|164
|5
|27
|Punjab
|13798
|367
|28357
|1829
|1129
|43
|28
|Rajasthan
|14388
|58
|56600
|1276
|967
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|509
|20
|934
|63
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53282
|259
|325456
|6129
|6614
|97
|31
|Telengana
|23737
|818
|84163
|1752
|770
|9
|32
|Tripura
|2703
|215
|6414
|73
|78
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4410
|34
|10912
|432
|207
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49288
|46
|140107
|4494
|2987
|61
|35
|West Bengal
|27694
|375
|111292
|3285
|2851
|57
|Total#
|704348
|6423
|2404585
|66550
|58390
|848
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 6,82,383 cases and 22,253 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385 cases and 6,517 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.
Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) a total of 3,68,27,520 COVID-19 samples are tested in India till date out of which 9,25,383 samples were tested on Monday.
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that high testing in the country has helped in controlling the spread of the infection. "As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection," it said.