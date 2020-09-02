India records 78357 new COVID-19 cases, tally zooms past 37 lakh

New Delhi: India's total of COVID-19 climbed over 37 lakh cases on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) with 78,357 new instances of the infection reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.

With 1,045 new fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll rose to 66,333. India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the novel coroanvirus, according to the data.

There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprises 21.26 per cent of the total caseload.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has surged to 29,01,908, while the fatality rate has further declined to 1.76 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1, of which 10,12,367 were tested on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

"54% of COVID-19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age, 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group.

In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age while 51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above.