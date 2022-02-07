India records 83,876 new Covid-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 83,876 new Covid-19 cases, 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,02,874, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (February 7, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,08,938.

India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh; the country reports 83,876 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 11,08,938

Death toll: 5,02,874

Death toll: 5,02,874

Daily positivity rate: 7.25% Total vaccination: 1,69,63,80,755

A decrease of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,99,054 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,06,60,202.

The active cases comprise 2.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 96.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​169.63 crore. As many as 11,56,363 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 394.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.73 million and vaccinations to over 10.05 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 76,505,004 and 902,624, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,188,138 infections and 501,979 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,546,399 infections and 632,514 deaths).

