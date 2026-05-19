Global heat epicenter: India monopolises world's top 100 hottest cities list as maximum temperatures breach 48°C

Weather update: India absolutely dominated the entire global temperature tracking charts on Tuesday afternoon, firmly establishing itself as the epicenter of the extreme planetary heat wave right now. In terms of the real-time international rankings of temperatures, all of the top 100 hottest cities in the world were in Indian territory as of about 2:30 PM.

In other words, the live diagnostic data indicated a geographically massive heat wave that is currently sweeping through the country. Notably, even the city clusters that are occupying the lowest ranks in the global temperature index are recording baseline readings of 44°C.

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Top urban capitals engulfed as regions hit 48°C

The extreme heat wave did not confine itself to isolated, arid regions or remote, rural zones. Cities occupying prominent positions as state capitals, industrial powerhouses, and major urban centers were also included in the global temperature tracking index. The top seven locations of India that are suffering from extreme heat conditions registered readings of 48°C.

There was also an extensive cluster of cities that was consolidating within the 46°C range. These locations included strategic northern and regional hubs such as Chandigarh, Jammu, Bathinda, Pathankot, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kaithal, and Haridwar.

A multistate thermal crisis from west to east

According to the geographical data, almost all northern, central, and eastern states of India were under siege from the heatwave. Multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra consistently peaked at 45°C. Some of the key municipal areas falling within this category included Agra, Mathura, Gwalior, Raipur, Bhilai, Kota, Nanded, and Akola.

More importantly, eastern India was characterised by highly elevated afternoon temperatures. In terms of industrial centers, both Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal logged at 45°C, while nearby Dhanbad in Jharkhand stood at 44°C.

Even lower threshold temperatures for inclusion in the global ranking were quite high. The capital city of New Delhi entered the ranking at 99th place globally with a temperature of 44°C, whereas neighboring Faridabad, which is an important industrial center, ranked 100th at the same temperature.

IMD issues strongest advisories amid rising maximums

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has authenticated the extreme conditions through its morning bulletin, issuing alerts that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist rigorously over northwest and central India. The federal weather department warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha regions over the coming week.

IMD weekly heatwave prognosis

Northwest India : Expected to increase by 2-3°C

: Expected to increase by 2-3°C West UP : Severe heatwave (May 19-May 24)

: Severe heatwave (May 19-May 24) East UP: Critical heatwave alert (Until May 20)

The meteorological division reported that the last officially recorded peak maximum temperature stood at 47.6°C in Banda. Further, the IMD predictions indicate a steady rise of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures prevailing over extensive areas of Northwest India in the next few days.

While the northern and central regions would continue to face heatwave conditions, the IMD also forecast isolated severe thunderstorms and intense pre-monsoon rainfall in Northeast and South India.

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