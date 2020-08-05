India records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at 51,706, recovery rate increases to 67.19%

India on Wednesday recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries of 51,706 COVID-19 patients. With this, the recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19 per cent and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases.

With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days, indicating that the COVID-19 response and management driven by the Centre’s “TEST, TRACK, TREAT” strategy is yielding the desired results.

The aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by collective efforts of the public and private sectors has ensured the increased recovery rate which has improved from 63 per cent to 67 per cent in the last 14 days.

With such a consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 7 lakh. Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 (less than 5,86,298 recorded on August 4) and all are under medical supervision.

Coordinated implementation of “Test, Track, Treat” strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has ensured that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The case fatality rate stands at 2.09 per cent on Wednesday.

India has continued testing more than six lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The resolve of Centre and state/UT governments to follow aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and treatment/home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases has resulted in India rapidly increasing the number of tests done per day.

The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country. With 6,19,652 tests conducted in last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 15568.

To keep up with the comprehensive “TEST, TRACK and TREAT” strategy, the testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened. The lab network as on today consists of 1366 labs in the country with 920 labs in the government sector and 446 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 696 (Govt: 421 + Private: 275)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 561 (Govt: 467 + Private: 94)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 109 (Govt: 32 + Private: 77)