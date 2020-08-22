India records highest single-day peak of 63,631 coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries, total crosses 22 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day peak of 63,613 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare health bulletin released on Saturday (August 22, 2020).

India’s total coronavirus recoveries have now increased to 22,22,577, while the number of active cases stands at 6,97,330.

The COVID-19 Recovery Rate has now improved to 74.69%.

This has also led to declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.87% now.

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 daily tests also scaled a new peak of 10 lakh 23 thousand that took the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crores.

There are 1,511 labs across India now, comprising of 983 labs in the government sector and 528 private labs.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death count by Saturday morning has risen to 55,794.