India records highest single-day spike of 2003 coronavirus COVID-19 deaths, total cases at 354065

India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2003 coronavirus COVID-19 deaths and 10,974 new positive cases in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of cases stands at 354,065 including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11903 deaths. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased to 52.79 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the most affected state with the highest number of cases at 113,445, followed by Tamil Nadu with 48,019 cases, Delhi with 44,688 cases, Gujarat with 24,577 cases, and Uttar Pradesh with 14,091 cases.

The number of deaths also remains the highest in Maharashtra (5,537), followed by Delhi (1837), Gujarat (1533), Tamil Nadu (528) and West Bengal (495).

On June 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 21 states & UTs via videoconference. He said that the efforts taken by the Centre and state governments in the past few weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus have started yielding positive results.

“In the last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their hometowns. Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still, COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world. Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy,” PM Modi had said.

The PM added that for the Centre, the death of even one Indian is "unsettling" but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been the least deaths due to COVID19.

Globally, India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus.