India records highest single-day spike with 38,902 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 10,77,618

New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.
The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.
This was the fourth consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,00,937 cases reported until Saturday.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|145
|0
|198
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|22260
|21763
|586
|44609
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|373
|274
|3
|650
|4
|Assam
|7700
|15165
|53
|22918
|5
|Bihar
|9392
|15536
|208
|25136
|6
|Chandigarh
|203
|485
|12
|700
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1551
|3658
|24
|5233
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|186
|414
|2
|602
|9
|Delhi
|16711
|101274
|3597
|121582
|10
|Goa
|1425
|2038
|21
|3484
|11
|Gujarat
|11233
|34035
|2122
|47390
|12
|Haryana
|5885
|19318
|344
|25547
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|410
|1036
|11
|1457
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5797
|7165
|236
|13198
|15
|Jharkhand
|2685
|2611
|46
|5342
|16
|Karnataka
|36637
|21775
|1240
|59652
|17
|Kerala
|6420
|5199
|40
|11659
|18
|Ladakh
|173
|985
|1
|1159
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6193
|14864
|706
|21763
|20
|Maharashtra
|123678
|165663
|11596
|300937
|21
|Manipur
|709
|1182
|0
|1891
|22
|Meghalaya
|350
|66
|2
|418
|23
|Mizoram
|117
|167
|0
|284
|24
|Nagaland
|546
|432
|0
|978
|25
|Odisha
|4678
|11937
|86
|16701
|26
|Puducherry
|800
|1066
|28
|1894
|27
|Punjab
|3092
|6454
|246
|9792
|28
|Rajasthan
|6803
|21144
|553
|28500
|29
|Sikkim
|185
|90
|0
|275
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|49455
|113856
|2403
|165714
|31
|Telangana
|12764
|30607
|409
|43780
|32
|Tripura
|914
|1735
|5
|2654
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1143
|3081
|52
|4276
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17264
|28664
|1108
|47036
|35
|West Bengal
|15594
|23539
|1076
|40209
|Total#
|373379
|677423
|26816
|1077618
Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 18, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday.