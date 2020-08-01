हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India records highest single-day spike of 57,711 COVID-19 cases; tally at 16,95,988

Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 16,95,988 on Saturday (August 1), recording the highest single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases and 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

India records highest single-day spike of 57,711 COVID-19 cases; tally at 16,95,988

Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 16,95,988 on Saturday (August 1), recording the highest single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases and 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total active cases in the country is at 5,65,103, whereas 10,94,374 are cured/discharged. The total death toll surged to 36,511 on Saturday.

This was the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 and the second day when India recorded more than 55,000 cases. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5,25,689 being examined on Friday.

