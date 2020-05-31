India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total death toll climbs to 5,164

New Delhi: India on Sunday (May 31, 2020) registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases includes 89,995 active COVID-19 cases, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total confirmed cases include foreigners. The recovery rate in India stands at 47.75 percent.

According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases (65,168), followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).

Of the 5,164 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2,197, followed by Gujarat (1,007) and Delhi (416).

Here's the state-wise detail of COVID-19 cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1220 2289 60 3569 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 4 Assam 1018 163 4 1185 5 Bihar 1998 1618 20 3636 6 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 7 Chhattisgarh 344 102 1 447 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 9 Delhi 10058 8075 416 18549 10 Goa 29 41 0 70 11 Gujarat 6106 9230 1007 16343 12 Haryana 932 971 20 1923 13 Himachal Pradesh 197 111 5 313 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1405 908 28 2341 15 Jharkhand 302 256 5 563 16 Karnataka 1877 997 48 2922 17 Kerala 624 575 9 1208 18 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 3104 4444 343 7891 20 Maharashtra 34890 28081 2197 65168 21 Manipur 54 8 0 62 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 24 Nagaland 36 0 0 36 25 Odisha 762 1050 7 1819 26 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 27 Punjab 222 1967 44 2233 28 Rajasthan 2685 5739 193 8617 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 9024 12000 160 21184 31 Telengana 1010 1412 77 2499 32 Tripura 96 172 0 268 33 Uttarakhand 642 102 5 749 34 Uttar Pradesh 2834 4410 201 7445 35 West Bengal 2851 1970 309 5130 Cases being reassigned to states 5491 5491 Total# 89995 86984 5164 182143

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 even as Centre moved towards a phased exit from the lockdown. The state government said malls, places of religious worship, cinema halls will continue to remain shut.

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 were from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Globally, total Covid cases has crossed 60 lakh mark while the death toll is nearing 3.7 lakh. The US alone reported over 17 lakh cases, Brazil about 5 lakh, Russia about 4 lakh and the UK 2.74 lakh. India is the ninth worst-hit country in terms of number of cases.