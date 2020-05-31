India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 coronavirus COVID-19 cases; total death toll climbs to 5,164

New Delhi: India on Sunday (May 31, 2020) registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of cases includes 89,995 active COVID-19 cases, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total confirmed cases include foreigners. The recovery rate in India stands at 47.75 percent.
According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases (65,168), followed by Tamil Nadu (21,184), Delhi (18,549) and Gujarat (16,343).
Of the 5,164 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2,197, followed by Gujarat (1,007) and Delhi (416).
Here's the state-wise detail of COVID-19 cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1220
|2289
|60
|3569
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Assam
|1018
|163
|4
|1185
|5
|Bihar
|1998
|1618
|20
|3636
|6
|Chandigarh
|96
|189
|4
|289
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|344
|102
|1
|447
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10058
|8075
|416
|18549
|10
|Goa
|29
|41
|0
|70
|11
|Gujarat
|6106
|9230
|1007
|16343
|12
|Haryana
|932
|971
|20
|1923
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|197
|111
|5
|313
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1405
|908
|28
|2341
|15
|Jharkhand
|302
|256
|5
|563
|16
|Karnataka
|1877
|997
|48
|2922
|17
|Kerala
|624
|575
|9
|1208
|18
|Ladakh
|31
|43
|0
|74
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3104
|4444
|343
|7891
|20
|Maharashtra
|34890
|28081
|2197
|65168
|21
|Manipur
|54
|8
|0
|62
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|23
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|36
|0
|0
|36
|25
|Odisha
|762
|1050
|7
|1819
|26
|Puducherry
|37
|14
|0
|51
|27
|Punjab
|222
|1967
|44
|2233
|28
|Rajasthan
|2685
|5739
|193
|8617
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9024
|12000
|160
|21184
|31
|Telengana
|1010
|1412
|77
|2499
|32
|Tripura
|96
|172
|0
|268
|33
|Uttarakhand
|642
|102
|5
|749
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2834
|4410
|201
|7445
|35
|West Bengal
|2851
|1970
|309
|5130
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5491
|5491
|Total#
|89995
|86984
|5164
|182143
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 even as Centre moved towards a phased exit from the lockdown. The state government said malls, places of religious worship, cinema halls will continue to remain shut.
The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 were from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five in Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.
Globally, total Covid cases has crossed 60 lakh mark while the death toll is nearing 3.7 lakh. The US alone reported over 17 lakh cases, Brazil about 5 lakh, Russia about 4 lakh and the UK 2.74 lakh. India is the ninth worst-hit country in terms of number of cases.