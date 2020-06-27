हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India records highest single-day spike with 18,552 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 5-lakh mark

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 5 lakh-mark on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with over 18,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases In India stands at 508953 which includes 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated, and 15685 deaths.

With 384 deaths and 18552 new COVID-19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in last 24 hours. India has added more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases since June 1.

Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72
2 Andhra Pradesh 6145 5196 148 11489
3 Arunachal Pradesh 129 42 1 172
4 Assam 2339 4259 9 6607
5 Bihar 1896 6762 58 8716
6 Chandigarh 84 335 6 425
7 Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 41 0 163
9 Delhi 27657 47091 2492 77240
10 Goa 667 370 2 1039
11 Gujarat 6294 22030 1771 30095
12 Haryana 4657 8016 211 12884
13 Himachal Pradesh 353 502 9 864
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2591 4080 91 6762
15 Jharkhand 635 1643 12 2290
16 Karnataka 3909 6916 180 11005
17 Kerala 1846 2008 22 3876
18 Ladakh 587 358 1 946
19 Madhya Pradesh 2448 9804 546 12798
20 Maharashtra 65844 79815 7106 152765
21 Manipur 682 393 0 1075
22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47
23 Mizoram 115 30 0 145
24 Nagaland 209 162 0 371
25 Odisha 1741 4422 17 6180
26 Puducherry 306 187 9 502
27 Punjab 1634 3201 122 4957
28 Rajasthan 3218 13062 380 16660
29 Sikkim 47 39 0 86
30 Tamil Nadu 32308 41357 957 74622
31 Telangana 7346 4766 237 12349
32 Tripura 269 1055 1 1325
33 Uttarakhand 866 1822 37 2725
34 Uttar Pradesh 6730 13583 630 20943
35 West Bengal 5039 10535 616 16190
  Cases being reassigned to states 8023     8023
  Total# 197387 295881 15685 508953

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with over 1.52 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,000 deaths while Delhi has reported 77,240 confirmed cases. Nearly 74,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, which is the third worst-hit followed by Gujarat being the fourth worst-hit state in India.

Delhi on Friday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day – 21,144.  The national capital is now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation, tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The recovery rate in India stands at 58.13 percent. As per ICMR data, 79,96,707 sample testing has been conducted in India till date.

India continued to be the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries and it is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

