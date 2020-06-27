India records highest single-day spike with 18,552 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 5-lakh mark

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 5 lakh-mark on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with over 18,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases In India stands at 508953 which includes 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated, and 15685 deaths.
With 384 deaths and 18552 new COVID-19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in last 24 hours. India has added more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases since June 1.
Here's the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|43
|0
|72
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|6145
|5196
|148
|11489
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|129
|42
|1
|172
|4
|Assam
|2339
|4259
|9
|6607
|5
|Bihar
|1896
|6762
|58
|8716
|6
|Chandigarh
|84
|335
|6
|425
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|618
|1914
|13
|2545
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|122
|41
|0
|163
|9
|Delhi
|27657
|47091
|2492
|77240
|10
|Goa
|667
|370
|2
|1039
|11
|Gujarat
|6294
|22030
|1771
|30095
|12
|Haryana
|4657
|8016
|211
|12884
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|502
|9
|864
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2591
|4080
|91
|6762
|15
|Jharkhand
|635
|1643
|12
|2290
|16
|Karnataka
|3909
|6916
|180
|11005
|17
|Kerala
|1846
|2008
|22
|3876
|18
|Ladakh
|587
|358
|1
|946
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2448
|9804
|546
|12798
|20
|Maharashtra
|65844
|79815
|7106
|152765
|21
|Manipur
|682
|393
|0
|1075
|22
|Meghalaya
|4
|42
|1
|47
|23
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|24
|Nagaland
|209
|162
|0
|371
|25
|Odisha
|1741
|4422
|17
|6180
|26
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|27
|Punjab
|1634
|3201
|122
|4957
|28
|Rajasthan
|3218
|13062
|380
|16660
|29
|Sikkim
|47
|39
|0
|86
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|32308
|41357
|957
|74622
|31
|Telangana
|7346
|4766
|237
|12349
|32
|Tripura
|269
|1055
|1
|1325
|33
|Uttarakhand
|866
|1822
|37
|2725
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6730
|13583
|630
|20943
|35
|West Bengal
|5039
|10535
|616
|16190
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8023
|8023
|Total#
|197387
|295881
|15685
|508953
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with over 1.52 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,000 deaths while Delhi has reported 77,240 confirmed cases. Nearly 74,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, which is the third worst-hit followed by Gujarat being the fourth worst-hit state in India.
Delhi on Friday conducted the highest number of tests in a single day – 21,144. The national capital is now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation, tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The recovery rate in India stands at 58.13 percent. As per ICMR data, 79,96,707 sample testing has been conducted in India till date.
India continued to be the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries and it is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.