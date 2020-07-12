India records highest single-day spike with 28,637 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 8.50 lakh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India on Sunday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8.49 lakh. As per the  Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,49,553out of which 2,92,258 are active, 5,34,621 have been cured and migrated and 22,674 have died so far due to the infection.

New Delhi: India on Sunday (July 11, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases with the total number crossing 8.49 lakh. As per the  Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,49,553 out of which 2,92,258 are active, 5,34,621 have been cured and migrated and 22,674 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,46,600 on Sunday. Over 1,36,985 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 10,116 have died.

Here's the state wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 93 0 163
2 Andhra Pradesh 12533 14393 309 27235
3 Arunachal Pradesh 214 125 2 341
4 Assam 6351 9150 35 15536
5 Bihar 4557 10685 131 15373
6 Chandigarh 135 413 7 555
7 Chhattisgarh 810 3070 17 3897
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 245 226 0 471
9 Delhi 19895 87692 3334 110921
10 Goa 928 1428 12 2368
11 Gujarat 10260 28649 2032 40941
12 Haryana 4891 15394 297 20582
13 Himachal Pradesh 263 908 11 1182
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4092 5895 169 10156
15 Jharkhand 1347 2243 23 3613
16 Karnataka 20887 14716 613 36216
17 Kerala 3446 3963 29 7438
18 Ladakh 148 928 1 1077
19 Madhya Pradesh 3878 12679 644 17201
20 Maharashtra 99499 136985 10116 246600
21 Manipur 750 843 0 1593
22 Meghalaya 139 66 2 207
23 Mizoram 77 150 0 227
24 Nagaland 435 313 0 748
25 Odisha 4105 8360 61 12526
26 Puducherry 629 690 18 1337
27 Punjab 2352 5040 195 7587
28 Rajasthan 5376 17869 503 23748
29 Sikkim 71 80 0 151
30 Tamil Nadu 46413 85915 1898 134226
31 Telangana 12135 20919 348 33402
32 Tripura 572 1375 2 1949
33 Uttarakhand 653 2718 46 3417
34 Uttar Pradesh 11490 22689 913 35092
35 West Bengal 9588 17959 906 28453
  Cases being reassigned to states 3024     3024
  Total# 292258 534621 22674 849553

The recovery rate in India stands at  62.92 percent and the positivity rate stands at 10.22 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research,  1,15,87,153 samples tested for COVID19 till July 11, of these 2,80,151 samples were tested on Saturday.

 

