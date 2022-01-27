India records over 2.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 19.59%

New Delhi: India recorded 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,91,700, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 27, 2022). The active cases stand at 22,02,472.

A decrease of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,06,357 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,67,732.

Daily positivity rate: 19.59% Total Vaccination : 1,63,84,39,207

The active cases comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 per cent which is up from 16.10 percent on Wednesday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​163.84 crore.

