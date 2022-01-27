हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records over 2.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 19.59%

The country recorded 3,06,357 recoveries today. A decrease of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India records over 2.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate jumps to 19.59%
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,91,700, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 27, 2022). The active cases stand at 22,02,472.

A decrease of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,06,357 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,67,732.

The active cases comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 per cent which is up from 16.10 percent on Wednesday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​163.84 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID cases
Next
Story

Haryana extends Covid-19 restrictions till February 10; theatres, gyms to remain shut

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Zee Top 10: Action on Bihar Violence, FIR registered against many people including Khan Sir