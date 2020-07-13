India records over 5.5 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 recovered cases, exceed active cases by more than 2.5 lakhs

India on Monday recorded 5,53,470 lakh recovered cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 with a recovery of 18,850 people in the last 24 hours till 5 pm on July 13. With this, the recovered cases in the nation exceed the active cases by 2,51,861 cases.

The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02 per cent on Monday with 19 states having a recovery rate higher than the national average. These top three states/UTs are: Ladakh (UT), Delhi and Uttarakhand. Currently, there are 3,01,609 active cases and they are all under medical supervision either in hospitals, COVID care centres or in home-isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,18,06,256. The testing per million is continuously growing and is 8555.25 on Monday.

India’s fatality rate has also dropped to 2.64 per cent owing to the enhanced stress on clinical management of critical cases. AIIMS Delhi continues to handhold the Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) through the COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre. 30 States have a fatality rate lower than the national average. These top three states/UTs are: Manipur, Nagaland and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The series of pro-active, pre-emptive and coordinated steps taken by the Centre and the state governments for containment and prevention of coronavirus COVID-19 has contributed to a gradual surge in COVID-19 recovery.

Aggressive testing coupled with the timely diagnosis has led to identifying COVID-19 affected patients before they progress into an advanced stage of the disease; effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities ensured that the rate of infection stays under control.

The norms and standards for the care of Home Isolation along with the use of oxymeters have helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1200 labs in the country; 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs. These include: Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 626 (Govt: 389 + Private: 237); TrueNat based testing labs: 474 (Govt: 428 + Private: 46) and CBNAAT based testing labs: 100 (Govt: 35 + Private: 65).