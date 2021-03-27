India records over 62,000 new COVID-19 cases, active count crosses 4.52 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded over 62,000 new COVID-19 cases that took the country's active count to 4.52 lakh, the Union Health Ministry announced on Wednesday (March 27, 2021).

According to official data, India now has a total of 1.19 crore coronavirus infections, of which, 1.12 have recovered, while, 1.61 lakh have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state in India, added the most to the total tally in the last hours. The state reported 36,902 coronavirus confirmed cases on Friday, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. The sudden surge has now also led Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a night curfew in the entire state from March 28.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare also rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. These teams will reportedly work with the respective State and UT Government to ascertain the reasons for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite COVID-19 control and containment measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's total COVID-19 vaccinations have touched 5.81 crores. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, reportedly the world's largest coronavirus vaccination campaign, kicked off on January 16, 2021.

(This is a developing story)