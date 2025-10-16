BREAKING | India's MEA Responds To Trump On Russian Oil: Imports Guided By Consumer Interest, Not Assurances
Following Donald Trump's claim that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, the MEA stated India's energy policy is solely guided by protecting consumer interests and diversification.
In the wake of recent assertions by US President Donald Trump that India would stop buying Russian oil, New Delhi issued a statement on Thursday strongly reaffirming that its decision on energy imports is solely driven by the need to protect the Indian consumer's interest in today's turbulent international market.
