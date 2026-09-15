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India reiterates ‘three mutuals’ in Modi-Xi talks, stresses border peace

The Chinese readout also said India reiterated specific positions on Taiwan and Tibet and would not allow activities against China to be carried out from Indian territory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
India reiterates ‘three mutuals’ in Modi-Xi talks, stresses border peace
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of China, Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. (IANS)

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