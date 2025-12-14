India Rejects Bangladesh Interim Government’s Claims; Stands Firm On Free And Fair Polls

India on Sunday dismissed assertions made by Bangladesh’s interim government, reiterating its commitment to supporting free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in the neighbouring country under peaceful conditions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has “never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh” and expects the interim government to maintain law and order to facilitate peaceful elections.

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere,” the MEA said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The remarks follow Bangladesh summoning Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over allegations that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made “provocative statements calling on leaders and activists to engage in terrorist activities” in Bangladesh. Dhaka reportedly demanded her immediate extradition.

Earlier, India acknowledged receipt of Bangladesh’s extradition request for Hasina, stating it is being examined through ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.”

The extradition request follows a November 17 verdict by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which sentenced Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity linked to demonstrations in July 2024. Two of her top aides were also convicted: former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal received the death penalty, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Hasina criticised the ICT ruling, claiming it came from a “rigged tribunal” established and presided over by the unelected interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, describing the verdict as biased and politically motivated.

(With IANS inputs)