The Indian government has been quoted as describing as "bizarre" the allegations of mediation by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their mid-May military showdown between New Delhi and Islamabad. This denial follows a similar one over allegations of mediation by US President Donald Trump.

The Unexpected Claim of Beijing

Addressing the "Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations" in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi included China's handling of the India-Pakistan conflict as part of China's foreign relations success story of the year.

“As for the method we use to handle hotspot conflicts, we have mediated between the conflict involving hotspots along the border of the northern part of the state of Myanmar, the nuclear conflict between Iranians and the rest of the world, the conflict between Pakistan and India, and the latest conflict between the states of Cambodia and Thailand," Wang Yi explained, identifying the role played by China within the global turmoil.

The May Standoff: Operation Sindoor

The tensions referred to above blew up after a gruesome terror attack in the Pahalgam valley in J&K on April 22 left 26 civilians dead. India retaliated with a full-scale military operation christened Operation Sindoor, targeting the terror infrastructure across the border and in PoK.

While China now claims to have brokered peace, reports during the May confrontation suggested a different role:

Intelligence Sharing: Several reports mentioned that China provided Pakistan with real-time surveillance inputs.

Military Hardware: At the moment, China provides more than 81% of Pakistan's military hardware and has used the conflict as a testing ground for its weapon systems.

New Delhi Firm: 'No Room for Third Parties'

However, sources in New Delhi appraised of these developments have outright rejected Wang Yi's narrative. While a public statement is still awaited, officials made it clear that the ceasefire on May 10 was an outcome of direct communication between top military commanders from India and Pakistan.

"The claim by the Chinese side is bizarre," one source noted while reiterating that India's "consistent and well-known" position is that all bilateral issues with Pakistan should be resolved without third-party interference.

