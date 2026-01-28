India rejects Elon Musk’s Gen 2 Starlink application: What the direct-to-device satellite signals could have meant for your phones

New Delhi: In a setback to plans for direct-to-device connectivity in the country, India has turned down an application from Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink for its next-generation satellite system. The rejected proposal related to Starlink’s Gen 2 satellites, which are designed to transmit signals directly to mobile phones without the need for ground-based terminals.

India’s space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), did not approve the Gen 2 application. Clearance was granted only for Starlink’s Gen 1 system, which supports conventional satellite broadband services that operate through user terminals and ground infrastructure.

Officials said any new technology introduced by Starlink in India would require a fresh round of approvals. Direct-to-device services fall under a separate regulatory process and are not covered by existing permissions for space-based broadband. As a result, the earlier Gen 2 application is no longer valid.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Starlink had sought authorisation for both its Gen 1 and Gen 2 satellite systems when it applied to operate in India. IN-SPACe approved only the Gen 1 proposal, under which the company can offer broadband services using 4,408 low-earth-orbit satellites. These satellites are intended to provide standard internet connectivity rather than direct mobile phone access.

The Gen 2 proposal did not meet regulatory requirements, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal confirmed. Officials said that when the application was submitted several years ago, direct-to-device technology was still at an early stage and lacked clear technical and policy definitions. The technology has developed more recently, prompting the need for a separate and updated assessment.

Gen 2 satellites incorporate advanced features, including direct-to-device capability and the use of new frequency bands. Regulators pointed out that some of these frequency bands are not approved for use in India, and this emerged as the main factor in the decision to reject the application.

At present, India does not permit direct-to-device satellite services. A national framework for such technology is yet to be finalised. The government is still considering its approach, while the Department of Telecommunications is examining policy options. Regulators also need to determine which spectrum bands could be allocated for these services.

Internationally, Starlink continues to expand its satellite network. The company recently secured approval from the US Federal Communications Commission to deploy 7,500 Gen 2 satellites, taking its total global constellation to around 15,000 satellites.

The Gen 2 satellites feature upgraded designs and more advanced technology, enabling higher capacity and newer services. However, Starlink has not indicated when it plans to submit a revised Gen 2 application for the Indian market.

For now, direct satellite connections to mobile phones are off the table in India. Any future rollout will depend on regulatory clearances and the government’s policy decisions on emerging satellite communication technologies.