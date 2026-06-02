India tells EU to stay out of its internal affairs after Kashmir reference

India has issued a blunt warning to the European Union following its latest strategic dialogue with Pakistan. New Delhi slammed the joint statement for including references to Jammu and Kashmir, calling them "unwarranted." The government was clear: Kashmir is an internal matter, and foreign entities have no standing to interfere in India’s sovereign territory.

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The line that crossed India's red line

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The controversy began on Monday after the 8th round of EU-Pakistan talks concluded with a joint statement. During the discussions, Pakistan briefed the European Union on Kashmir, while the EU updated Pakistan on Russia's war in Ukraine.

For India, however, even a brief reference to Kashmir was enough to trigger a response. New Delhi has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and not open to external comment.

What India said

Responding to the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not hold back. Speaking at the weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position.

"We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India," Jaiswal said.

He added, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India."

The MEA spokesperson said, "Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them."

This has happened before

This is not the first time India has reacted strongly to such comments. Just last month, New Delhi rejected a joint statement by China and Pakistan that referred to the issue.

At the time, Jaiswal used nearly identical language, saying India's position remains firm and well known to all parties. He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain part of India.

He also criticised China's support for projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), arguing that some of them are located in territory claimed by India. In addition, he rejected references to "water sharing" between China and Pakistan, noting that the two countries do not share a common river system and that India has never accepted the 1963 border agreement between them.

Why It matters

References to Kashmir frequently appear in statements involving Pakistan, and each one is closely watched by New Delhi. India views such remarks not as routine diplomatic language but as challenges to its sovereignty.

This case, however, carries added significance because the European Union is one of India's most important trade and strategic partners. That makes New Delhi's response notably sharper than its usual exchanges with Pakistan or China.

The message from India is clear: its position on Kashmir has not changed, and even close partners should avoid commenting on what it considers an internal matter. Any suggestion otherwise is likely to draw the same firm response in the future.

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