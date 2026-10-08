Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India rejects Musk's 'oligarchs' charge on Starlink, says satcom rules are fair for all

India rejects Musk's 'oligarchs' charge on Starlink, says satcom rules are fair for all

The row follows a June report that India had held back final approvals for Starlink

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
India rejects Musk's 'oligarchs' charge on Starlink, says satcom rules are fair for all

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Filing FIRs faster than SIR errors: Delhi Police piles more cases on Rahul and Priyanka over protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
2
3
4
5