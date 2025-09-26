New Delhi: India on Friday categorically rejected recent remarks by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, dismissing his claim that tariffs imposed by the United States had prompted India to question Russia over its Ukraine strategy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that no such discussions had taken place and urged the NATO chief to exercise greater caution in the future.

In a strongly worded official statement, the MEA rebuked Rutte for asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the matter.

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," the MEA said.

"We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security..." he further marked.

Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte claimed that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India were significantly impacting Russia. He further alleged that New Delhi had contacted President Putin, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asking him to clarify his strategy on Ukraine, as India was being adversely affected by the tariffs.

The government further reiterated its long-standing position on energy security, "As previously stated, India’s energy imports are intended to ensure predictable and affordable energy prices for Indian consumers. India will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security," it added.