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India rejects Pakistan-China boundary commission: The Shaksgam Valley dispute explained

The dispute dates back to the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, under which Pakistan transferred the Shaksgam Valley to China. India has never recognised that agreement. The new commission deals with border management, surveys, trade and connectivity, while its operation has highlighted the long-standing disagreement over the territory.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
India rejects Pakistan-China boundary commission: The Shaksgam Valley dispute explained

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