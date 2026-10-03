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India rejects Pakistan’s ‘baseless’ claims over Ferozepur border infiltration incident

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had summoned Pakistan High Commission Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich to lodge a strong protest over what it described as continued facilitation of illegal infiltration from Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
India rejects Pakistan’s ‘baseless’ claims over Ferozepur border infiltration incident
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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