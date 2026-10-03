/India rejects Pakistan’s ‘baseless’ claims over Ferozepur border infiltration incident

India on Saturday rejected Pakistan’s “baseless and motivated allegations” over an infiltration incident along the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, accusing Islamabad of facilitating illegal cross-border movement. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had summoned Pakistan High Commission Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich to lodge a strong protest over what it described as continued facilitation of illegal infiltration from Pakistan.
“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission (Saad Ahmad Warraich) to lodge India's strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border on October 2,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the MEA, three individuals crossed into Indian territory on October 2. The Border Security Force (BSF) issued multiple warnings directing them to return to Pakistan, but they continued towards the border fence.
The ministry said the BSF was compelled to engage the individuals as they posed an imminent security threat.
The MEA described the incident as part of a pattern of repeated cross-border movement involving armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. It urged the Pakistani government to investigate the infiltration attempts, drug-smuggling activities and alleged involvement of Pakistani border forces, and to take corrective action.
India also called on Pakistan to respect the sanctity of the International Border, comply with relevant bilateral arrangements and ensure that its forces prevent unauthorised crossings. The ministry stressed the need for concrete measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The latest diplomatic protest comes amid wider tensions between the two countries, with India previously accusing Pakistan's military-backed leadership of using terrorism to divert attention from domestic unrest.
Speaking at the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary at India's UN Mission, accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism instead of addressing discontent within its own borders.
“Instead of addressing domestic discontent, Pakistan seeks to distract by fomenting instability in India and sponsoring, inciting, abetting, and financing cross-border terrorism in my country for more than three decades,” Mangalanandan said.
She also referred to Pakistan's leadership as “Form 47” military rulers, invoking allegations of electoral manipulation during Pakistan's 2024 general election.
The term “Form 47” refers to an election document used to compile constituency results. It has become a political reference in Pakistan amid allegations of irregularities in the 2024 polls, which brought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to power.
India's latest statement reiterates New Delhi's demand that Pakistan take action against illegal cross-border movement and activities it says threaten security along the International Border.
(With IANS inputs)
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