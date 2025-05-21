Following the attack in Balochistan's Khuzdar region, India firmly rejected Pakistan's claim of Indian involvement, calling it a "baseless allegation". Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the blast, but criticised Pakistan's "second nature" to blame India for all its internal issues.

Earlier, a devastating blast targeted a school bus in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region, as per reports, which resulted in the death of six people, including four children and injured 38 others.

"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents," Jaiswal said in a released statement.

He alleged that Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicentre of terrorism and to cover up its own serious failings.

MEA spokesperson added, "However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail."

In a statement released by Pakistan's military condemned the violence and accused "Indian terror proxies" of involvement in the attack.

Without offering any evidence, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused "terrorists working under Indian patronage" of the attack.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the explosion was caused due to a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The bus driver and his assistant were among the victims, while 46 students were on the bus. Authorities have airlifted critically injured children to Quetta for medical treatment, as per ANI citing Al Jazeera.