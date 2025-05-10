India-Pakistan Ceasefire: India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Following days of heightened tensions, India and Pakistan agreed on Saturday to halt all military actions, including firing on land, air, and sea, effective from 5 PM. Colonel Sophia Qureshi refuted Pakistan's claims, calling them a "misinformation campaign."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and the Indian DGMO spoke to each other, after which the agreement was reached. This comes after United States President Donald Trump also said on Saturday that the two nations have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire.

Later, Commodore Raghu R Nair, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Qureshi addressed a Ministry of Defence (MoD) briefing. The Indian Armed Forces debunked the claims made by Pakistan as tensions between the two nations had escalated.

Here are the claims that Pakistan had made and India debunked:

1- S400, Brahmos Missile Not Damaged: Addressing the briefing, Colonel Qureshi said that Pakistan had claimed that it damaged India's S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong.

2- Airfields Not Damaged: Pakistan ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong.

3- Chandigarh and Vyas Ammunition Depot Not Damaged: According to Pakistan's “misinformation campaign”, India's ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is completely wrong.

4- Mosques Not Damaged: Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. Colonel Qureshi added, "I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India."

Earlier, in a press briefing, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

India-Pakistan Conflict

On April 22, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. After which ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched by the Indian Armed Forces, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.

In a statement of the Ministry of Defence, it was clarified, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

As per a post of the Defence Ministry on X, drones were sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

