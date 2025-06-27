India Rejects 'Supplemental Award' By Indus Waters Court Of Arbitration, Calls Proceedings Illegal

India on Friday rejected the 'supplemental award' by Indus Waters Court of Arbitration, calling the proceedings illegal.

The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, "Today, the illegal Court of Arbitration, purportedly constituted under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, albeit in brazen violation of it, has issued what it characterizes as a "supplemental award” on its competence concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

India has called the Court of Arbitration a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty and the proceedings and decision taken by it as illegal.

"India has never recognised the existence in law of this so-called Court of Arbitration, and India’s position has all along been that the constitution of this so-called arbitral body is in itself a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty and consequently any proceedings before this forum and any award or decision taken by it are also for that reason illegal and per se void," MEA said.