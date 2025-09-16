In a significant development, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India has never accepted third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dar stressed that while Islamabad remains open to dialogue, New Delhi has consistently declined to engage. “India never agreed to any third-party mediation,” he said.

Responding to a question on possible talks with India, Dar clarified that Pakistan has no objection to mediation.

"We don't mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter,” he said.

