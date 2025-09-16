Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN

India Rejects Third-Party Mediation: Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar Counters Trump's Claim

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that India has never accepted third-party mediation, stressing Islamabad’s openness to dialogue but noting New Delhi insists all disputes, including Kashmir, remain strictly bilateral.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 09:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: IANS

In a significant development, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India has never accepted third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dar stressed that while Islamabad remains open to dialogue, New Delhi has consistently declined to engage. “India never agreed to any third-party mediation,” he said.

Responding to a question on possible talks with India, Dar clarified that Pakistan has no objection to mediation.

"We don't mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter,” he said.
 

