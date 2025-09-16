India Rejects Third-Party Mediation: Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar Counters Trump's Claim
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that India has never accepted third-party mediation, stressing Islamabad’s openness to dialogue but noting New Delhi insists all disputes, including Kashmir, remain strictly bilateral.
In a significant development, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India has never accepted third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dar stressed that while Islamabad remains open to dialogue, New Delhi has consistently declined to engage. “India never agreed to any third-party mediation,” he said.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says India had denied any 3rd party mediation with Pakistan.
When Pak asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about 3rd party mediation with India as Trump claims, Rubio denied saying India says it's "Bilateral… pic.twitter.com/77PvyfbSK1 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 16, 2025
Responding to a question on possible talks with India, Dar clarified that Pakistan has no objection to mediation.
"We don't mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter,” he said.
