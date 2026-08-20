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India removes security barricades outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Islamabad action and US envoy Kashmir statement

India removed security barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The move follows similar action in Islamabad and strong remarks on Kashmir by US envoy Sergio Gor.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
India removes security barricades outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Islamabad action and US envoy Kashmir statement
Image Credit: ANI. India removes traffic bollards and barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

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India removes security barricades outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Islamabad action and US envoy Kashmir statement
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