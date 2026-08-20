/India removes security barricades outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Islamabad action and US envoy Kashmir statement

India has removed the external security barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, three days after Pakistan removed similar barriers outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, as tensions rise over Kashmir. The move comes amid renewed India-Pakistan tensions and follows US envoy Sergio Gor’s statement describing Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”.
Earlier on Wednesday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited Srinagar and met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Gor said Jammu and Kashmir was an “important part of India” and praised security measures taken by the Central and Union Territory governments.
“This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place,” he said.
Gor also said Washington could review its travel advisory for the region. He said the US regularly assesses travel guidance based on security conditions.
“I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at,” he said.
“We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty,” he added.
Gor’s comments triggered a response from Islamabad. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker and handed over what it described as a strong demarche.
Pakistan objected to Gor’s remarks, calling them “factually incorrect”. The reaction came after the US envoy publicly described Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India.
The developments add another layer to an already strained India-Pakistan relationship. For New Delhi, the removal of barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission follows Islamabad’s earlier move against the Indian mission. At the same time, Gor’s Srinagar visit and comments have added a fresh diplomatic dimension to the Kashmir issue.
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